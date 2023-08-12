CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is searching for a missing 41-year-old man.

According to officers, Cornell Morris was last seen at his residence in California City on Friday, Aug. 11 at approximately 4 p.m.

Cornell is described as having brown eyes, short brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, according to CCPD.

Morris is known to frequent Family Dollar and Rite Aid in California City, CCPD said. He may become nervous if approached or around people in uniforms.

CCPD also said Morris is under a doctor’s care and may be vulnerable to weather conditions.

Anyone with information regarding Morris’s whereabouts is urged to contact CCPD at 760-373-8606.