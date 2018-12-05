Cal City PD: Man arrested for second time in 3 months for leading officers on chase Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police / KGET [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alex Horton / California City Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police Department [ + - ]

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - For the second time in three months, California City police said they arrested a 22-year-old man for leading them on a pursuit and evading arrest.

California City police said they arrested Alex Horton after a motorcycle pursuit, accusing Horton of leading them toward Edwards Air Force Base.

Officials said Horton was spotted on a motorcycle going over 150 mph on California City Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Back in September, police said officers arrested Horton after leading police on a pursuit near Aspen Avenue.

Horton pleaded no contest to a reckless evading of a peace officer, and was released early from jail for good behavior.

At last check Tuesday night, Horton was not in custody, according to a Kern County inmate database.