Cal City PD: Man arrested for second time in 3 months for leading officers on chase
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - For the second time in three months, California City police said they arrested a 22-year-old man for leading them on a pursuit and evading arrest.
California City police said they arrested Alex Horton after a motorcycle pursuit, accusing Horton of leading them toward Edwards Air Force Base.
Officials said Horton was spotted on a motorcycle going over 150 mph on California City Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Back in September, police said officers arrested Horton after leading police on a pursuit near Aspen Avenue.
Horton pleaded no contest to a reckless evading of a peace officer, and was released early from jail for good behavior.
At last check Tuesday night, Horton was not in custody, according to a Kern County inmate database.
More Stories
-
-
PETA is asking people to stop using common phrases like "bring home…
-
The official schedule of memorial services for former…