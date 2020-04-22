Cal City Fire Dept. responds to residential structure fire

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Fire Department responded to a residential fire this morning.

The department said at around 11:24 a.m., firefighters were sent to 10661 Applewood Dr. after getting reports of a structure fire in the area. When they arrived on scene, the department said the firefighters saw thick smoke coming from the single-story residence.

The department said the occupants had evacuated the residence prior to firefighters showing up. Crews were able to stop the fire, which was isolated to the master bedroom and living area, within ten minutes.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.