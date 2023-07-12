BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City fire and police crews were recognized for saving a baby’s life.

Awards were handed out Tuesday night at the California City city council meeting. The first responders were recognized for saving a baby on March 20.

Officials say emergency crews were called to a home in California City to a report of an infant drowning. Crews provided life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

The baby was discharged from the hospital later that day with no deficits.