BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City fire and police crews were recognized for saving a baby’s life.
Awards were handed out Tuesday night at the California City city council meeting. The first responders were recognized for saving a baby on March 20.
Officials say emergency crews were called to a home in California City to a report of an infant drowning. Crews provided life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived.
The baby was discharged from the hospital later that day with no deficits.