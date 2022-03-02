BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few weeks ago 17 News received a tip: A couple vans had pulled up outside a home on Aspen Avenue in California City and disgorged a group of people escorted by deputies.

What caught our attention was the address given — the same home where missing boys Orrin and Orson West were reportedly last seen in December 2020.

The tipster provided video of a group of people in casual dress examining a yard, deputies and other, unidentified men in suits visible.

That tip led to a weeks-long investigation involving multiple reporters which culminated in discovering late Tuesday the boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, had been charged with two counts of murder in their deaths.

Prosecutors say the boys’ bodies have not been found.

After viewing the video, our best guess was the casually dressed group was the Kern County grand jury. We surmised they had been assigned the task of reviewing evidence for possible charges in the West investigation.

This hunch could not be confirmed through the usual channels. Grand jury hearings are conducted in private, the jurors sworn to secrecy. Even the hearing where the indictment is delivered to the court is confidential. The District Attorney’s office had no comment.

Who were the most likely suspects? We played the odds.

Barring a complete stranger, it appeared the adoptive parents — with whom the boys were reportedly last seen — would be the ones under closest scrutiny.

After receiving the tip, I spent every morning and most afternoons at the courthouse, specifically Department 1, where we believed it most likely information about the case would be heard. Maybe I’d show up and find Trezell West sitting among the defendants, or District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in the audience holding a stack of documents.

That didn’t happen. Plenty of interesting things occur in Department 1 — on Feb. 14 a defendant turned to the audience and wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day, and the following day another defendant loudly and vulgarly told his attorney to remove herself from his case — but nothing on the West investigation.

Also, dozens of times a day, I plugged the names of Trezell and Jacqueline West into the sheriff’s online inmate search and Kern County Superior Court’s defendant search. Days and then weeks passed without a hit.

I did, however, notice something interesting on repeated visits to the sixth floor of the courthouse, which is where the grand jury meets. On one occasion I saw a man who was clearly an investigator walk into a room, and on another I saw one of the county’s top prosecutors, Eric Smith, who handles the DA’s highest profile cases.

I decided he wouldn’t be there unless the grand jury was handling something especially noteworthy.

On Tuesday afternoon I went back to Department 1. The grand jury was waiting outside the courtroom. They were let in shortly before 1:30 p.m. I was told to wait outside.

Ten minutes later, the grand jury left. Smith left shortly afterward.

About the same time Tuesday, KGET and Telemundo Valle Central reporters tracked the Wests to the tiny post office in the community of Edison, southeast of Bakersfield.

In the nearby convenience store, West gave a false name to reporters Christian Galeno and Jose Gaspar . . . but said he knew the West family.

A moment later, a clerk confirmed he had just checked the man’s ID — it was Trezell West.

A customer overheard the conversation and, when West drove away in an RV, the customer followed him and snapped a cellphone picture.

The customer posted the RV photo on a local Facebook page, where it received dozens of comments and shares before it was removed.

Back at the office, I repeatedly looked up the adoptive parents’ names. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Superior Court website showed Trezell West had been charged with two counts of second degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and a charge of falsely reporting an emergency. Jacqueline West was not listed.

A story was published online and 17 News anchors Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch presented it on air with information collected and graphics created the past few weeks.

Later, Jacqueline West’s name showed up in the system with identical charges, and the inmate website showed both had been booked shortly after 8 p.m. Our stories were updated.

The Wests are due in court Thursday to be formally arraigned.