BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The anticipated full opening of Cafe Smitten in Southwest Bakersfield is one step closer.

Cafe Smitten in Seven Oaks had its soft opening Monday.

The Southwest Bakersfield location is the cafe’s second one in Bakersfield. They broke ground on the Ming Avenue location just over a year ago.

There is no word on a grand opening.

Cafe Smitten is located in the Grand Island Village at 11330 Ming Ave.