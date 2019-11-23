Cafe Med to close next week after nearly 30 years in business

For nearly three decades, Cafe Med has been one of Bakersfield’s premiere restaurants, but now it’s going out of business, closing its doors next Wednesday.

Owner Meir Brown says economic forces drove him to the very difficult decision to shut the restaraunt down.

“Our sales kept declining, and our cost of operating continued to grow,” he said.

“Minimum wage in three years went from $7.25 to $12 per hour, going to $13.00 in January, and in our industry we also have to pay employer taxes on tips. so a $12 wage for us means around $18. I’ve hung on as long as i could and hoped that something would turn around but … it’s not sustainable anymore.”

Brwon says he will fulfill all Thanksgiving take-out orders, but the restaurant will close down.

Brown and his staff are throwing a celebration to honor their loyal customers Friday and Saturday night with food and live music. The public is invited to attend.