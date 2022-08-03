BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– California farm workers started a march from Delano to Sacramento on Wednesday at 8 a.m., according to the United Farm Workers Foundation.

The group plans to travel the 335 miles to Sacramento over the next 24 days, according to the foundation.

Organizers said Delano, with its history of agricultural activism, was the perfect starting point.

The group is marching to Sacramento to convince Governor Newsom to sign a bill that would give farm workers protection in elections, according to the foundation.

Committees have formed in two dozen cities along the march route to feed and house marchers each day, according to the foundation.