Car Care Council provides tips on making vehicles kid-safe as school begins

Children are filling backpacks with supplies and parents are adjusting schedules as back-to-school season is again upon us.
In preparation, the Care Care Council is offering a number of tips to make sure vehicles are running safely and efficiently for upcoming car pools, soccer games and other activities.
Among its tips are the following:
- Check lights and wipers for visibility.
- Get an annual brake inspection.
- Check tires for under-inflation or excessive wear.
- Make sure everyone wears a seat belt.
- Consider installing a device that provides rearview video or warning sounds when backing up.
