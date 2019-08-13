Car Care Council provides tips on making vehicles kid-safe as school begins

Children are filling backpacks with supplies and parents are adjusting schedules as back-to-school season is again upon us.

In preparation, the Care Care Council is offering a number of tips to make sure vehicles are running safely and efficiently for upcoming car pools, soccer games and other activities.

Among its tips are the following:

Check lights and wipers for visibility.

Get an annual brake inspection.

Check tires for under-inflation or excessive wear.

Make sure everyone wears a seat belt.

Consider installing a device that provides rearview video or warning sounds when backing up.

