BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A legal battle between the state and a Southland school district entered the courtroom Wednesday morning, regarding gender identity and a parent’s right to know.

In late August, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District for its mandatory gender identity disclosure policy.

This is a policy mandating schools to notify parents if a student were to use a pronoun, name or facility, like bathrooms, that don’t align with the gender on their official records.

The attorney general instigated the lawsuit, following a civil rights investigation into the policy, finding it unlawful and unconstitutional, as well as “downright disruptive.”

In the first hearing for the lawsuit Wednesday morning, a San Bernadino Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order on the district’s policy, immediately halting it.

AG Bonta also stated the judge “determined that there was a likelihood of success on the merits by our office in challenging the policy and stating that it’s illegal.”

Back in August, the attorney general had said at a press conference, “This policy is destructive. It’s discriminatory. And it’s downright dangerous. It has no place in California.”

In a one-on-one interview with 17 News, AG Bonta made it clear that the policy itself functions like discrimination and bullying on the basis of gender, gender identity and gender expression, which is illegal in the state.

“The judge said it all today in court … he expressed his concern that these children are in harm’s way because of this policy,” the attorney general said.

He added: “This policy is remarkable, in that it manages to violate two sections of the Constitution, and two separate codes of California Code, both government code and education code.”

Questions remain on the legality of it all, though for the attorney general, it’s all about following what’s on the books.

“School boards need to follow the law no matter … their ideology,” he expressed.

He spelled out that the policy violates California’s Equal Protection Clause, constitutional right to privacy, as well as the education and government codes, which prohibit discrimination in educational settings, or anything funded by the state.

“This is a policy that explicitly targets transgender and gender nonconforming students,” said Amanda Goad, an attorney with the ACLU of Southern California. “And it makes their personal business no longer their own to control, unlike all other students’ personal business that they might choose to discuss at school.”

Advocates of the LGBTQ+ community often call it a “forced outing policy.”

Goad said such policies are “really misguided.”

“It’s going to take away opportunities for young people to have conversations with teachers, or whomever else they might trust,” Goad continued. “And often those conversations are how young people work up the courage to talk to their parents.”

Goad also noted an analogy the judge made during Wednesday’s hearing, saying it was “telling.” Per Goad, the judge had compared a student questioning their gender identity or gender expression at school, to a student questioning their faith in the same setting.

“And that wouldn’t get them outed, that wouldn’t cause school staff to initiate a conversation that the young person might not be ready for,” Goad concluded.

Sonja Shaw, the newly elected president of Chino Valley’s Board of Education and key supporter of the parental notification policy, told 17 News parents were excited to be kept in the loop about their children.

While parental notification was originally included in AB 1314, introduced by California Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Riverside), the proposed legislation was never heard in Sacramento, as Shaw explained.

Shaw then took matters into her own hands to give parents a voice, working to turn AB 1314 into a local policy school districts could individually adopt.

And that’s what happened: “We worked a long time on making a policy that was legal, that made sense…”

For those like Shaw who are in favor of the policy, a big question remains — who ultimately has control over one’s children? Parents? Or government leaders?

“Why aren’t you focusing on educating our children?” Shaw asked. “I’m a parent. I drop my kids off to be educated, and that’s it.”

“Parental notification policy shouldn’t even be a thing,” Shaw continued. “It should be, we are notified no matter what… If my daughter does anything concerning or actually even good and she gets an award, guess who they notify, the parent. But why are they so adamant on certain issues that they don’t want us to be notified on?”

Shaw also expressed her frustration at how some are viewing the issue, especially in calling those who are pro-policy “extremists,” “domestic terrorists,” “MAGA extremists” and more.

“What in the world are you doing? We’re parents,” Shaw said.

The Chino Valley Board of Education president also took issue with AG Bonta’s lack of safeguards for transgender and gender nonconforming students. She said her school district’s policy offers concrete safety plans.

“What we ask is, do your parents know? No. Why?” Shaw explained. She added that if the reason includes any harmful situation for the student, the school is required to report and get that student to safety, accordingly.

She said her school district will comply with the temporary restraining order, but she and other supporters of the policy are hoping the lawsuit makes it out of California to the federal courts.

“A lot of people say oh my gosh, you guys are doing this in California… you’re blue,” said Shaw. “And I’m like yeah, but this is not a blue or red issue. This is parents having a right to be involved in their parents’ upbringing.”

Shaw said she’s not discouraged by the judge’s granting of a temporary restraining order; rather, she remains hopeful, as the lawsuit is only on Chino Valley.

Other school districts — Anderson Union High School District, and Temecula and Murrieta Valley Unified School Districts — have yet to be touched on legal grounds.

AG Bonta, on the other hand, said the policy is very much a political issue, and one that is part of the nationwide culture wars. He told 17 News, it’s “no surprise” pockets of red, conservative in our blue state is pushing for such policies.

“It’s happened before, it’s happening now,” the attorney general told us.

And as efforts to pass a parental notification continue in some California school districts, like here in Kern through the County Board of Education, Bonta, is issuing a warning.

“If they want to violate the law and do everything in their power to hurt children, that’s on them,” the attorney general said. “But we will be there to stop them to protect children, to enforce the law, to make sure that the civil rights and constitutional rights of Californians are protected.”

A more extensive hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, Orange Unified School District will be voting on their parental notification policy Thursday evening at 7.

The Kern County Board of Education will be discussing our own version of the policy next Tuesday, as part of September’s meeting agenda.