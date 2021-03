BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — C Fresh is a new restaurant touting Cajun flavor with an Asian twist. They held a soft opening yesterday at their new location, just minutes from downtown on California Avenue just west of Chester Avenue.

According to the owners C Fresh “hopes to bring some unique flavors to Bakersfield, with our Cajun seafood and refreshing craft beer…. Hopefully they’ll welcome us with open arms.”