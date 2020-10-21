C.A.R.E. awards more than $23,000 to local charities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE), the non-profit that organizes Village Fest, recently awarded more than $23,000 to local charities, according to a news release.

The donation recipients include MARE ($3,400), a therapeutic riding facility that serves disabled children, Bakersfield Police Activities League ($5,000), CALM ($7,100) and Bakersfield Homeless Center ($8000).

A statement by CARE says previous grants include building computer labs, providing uniforms for League of Dreams and awarding Thumbs Up – Cancer Down a grant to help Kern County children battling cancer.

This year’s Village Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CARE, the organization donates 40 percent of the proceeds of each Village Fest in the form of grants. The remaining 60 percent has always been placed into an endowment fund for future use. Because of this investment, CARE was able to continue issuing grants during the pandemic.

All proceeds of Village Fest are invested in Kern County, according to a news release.