Bystanders rush to help mother and baby involved in Highway 58 rollover crash

17 News caught up with a man who stopped to help save a baby following a rollover crash on Highway 58 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before noon.

According to CHP, the woman driving may have made an unsafe turn and rolled into the median. CHP says the woman was thrown from he vehicle.

17’s Tabatha Mills was in the area and spoke with one man who stepped up to help. Gusavo Villegas says he saw people trying to get the baby out, jumped over the divider and joined the effort.

“There was a baby in the car seat but they couldn’t pull her out because she was strapped in so I went and helped get in through the bottom because the car was on its side and pulled her out to me and waited for medical assistance,” he said.

A sergeant at the scene said the two were responsive, but were still flown out by a helicopter as a precaution.

Their conditions were not immediately known.