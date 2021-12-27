By the looks of it, 17 News viewers are more excited about Cracker Barrel than a new Chick-Fil-A coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple of new restaurants are on their way to Bakersfield.

Cracker Barrel has revealed its new location in Central Bakersfield is coming next summer, located where Logan’s Roadhouse used to be on California Avenue, just west of Oak Street. This will be the first Bakersfield location for the Tennessee-based chain.

In addition, Chick-Fil-A is planning to expand with another location, this one set for Northwest Bakersfield. The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20.

The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway, at the former location of Pier 1 Imports.

We asked: Are you more excited for a new Cracker Barrel or a new Chick-Fil-A?

“Cracker Barrel. I love their shop. And the food is good too.” Sandra Andalon, Facebook user