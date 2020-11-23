Buy Black Street Fair on Saturday aims to support Black-owned businesses during holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield branch of the NAACP is holding a Buy Black Street Fair on Saturday.

The event will be held at 4410 Wible Road from noon to 4 p.m. Black-owned businesses will be selling items during the fair. There will also be games, raffles and music. Attendees are required to wear a mask and socially distance while at the fair.

The goal of the event is to encourage residents to buy gifts from Black-owned businesses in the community during the holiday shopping season and help support them during this difficult time.