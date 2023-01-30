BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighter’s Historical Society is hosting a buy-a-brick fundraiser to help with the construction of the Bakersfield Fire Department Museum, Safety Center & 9/11 Education Center.

If you purchase a brick you can engrave a personalized message and include clip art. For more information on how to order a brick or the price head to the Bakersfield Fire Department Museum, Safet Center & 9/11 Education Center website.

The firefighter’s historical society hosted a cocktail event, dinner and show last Friday and in that event over $20,000 was raised for the creation and construction of the museum.