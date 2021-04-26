Butterfly mural painted in southwest Bakersfield in honor of Kern Bridges Youth Home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary teamed up with the Golden Valley High School Interact Club to paint a mural on the Kern Bridges Youth Home office in southwest Bakersfield.

Nearly 24 volunteers began work on the painting this weekend near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Stein Road. The mural mirrors a wall of butterflies inside the group home’s headquarters in downtown Bakersfield. Local muralist Alex Gallardo was asked to design the mural and guide the paintwork. Gallardo’s previous work includes the Frida Kahlo and Butterfly mural on Niles Street and Union Avenue along with the “Welcome to the city of Wasco” mural.

“The Butterflies go in turn with Kern Bridges,” Gallardo said. “I did want to represent different kids, different races and different ages. We still have plans of even adding some more.”

Visit kernbridges.com if you’d like to donate or would like more information about adopting a child in their program.