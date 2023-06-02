BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic on northbound Highway 99 on Friday was impacted just south of Lerdo Highway after a levee busted and water flooded the roadway prompting a closure of the highway, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Three lanes of northbound Highway 99 were flooded around 7:30 a.m. Friday. A temporary levee busted in the area causing water to spill across the highway. CHP closed eastbound Lerdo Highway at Highway 65 while crews clean debris at the scene, CHP said.

The first and second lanes of northbound Highway 99 at 7th Standard Road are now open. The third lane remains closed as Caltrans continues to clear debris, according to Caltrans.

According to the page, as much as 3 feet of water has also flooded Zerker Road, a side road to the east of Highway 99.

Officials have begun to divert traffic off northbound Highway 99 through the center divider towards 7th Standard Road, as multiple vehicles were reported to be stuck in the flooded roadway.

Both 7th Standard on-ramps to Highway 99 have been closed, the page reported.

Avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

