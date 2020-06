BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department says Wednesday it has seized nearly a ton of illegal fireworks in Bakersfield.

The department posted a picture of the haul its arson unit confiscated on Instagram. A flat bed truck shows boxes of the 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

It’s not clear how the the department learned of and eventually seized them.

The department said illegal fireworks can be reported online at kerncountyfire.org.