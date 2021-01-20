Bust of labor leader Cesar Chavez on display in Oval Office

(KGET) — A bronze bust of Cesar Chavez is now part of the decoration in President Joe Biden’s Oval Office.

The Chavez Foundation posted photos of the bust online.

The bust had been at the visitor center of the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, but it was moved into the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Chavez’s son and president of the foundation, Paul F. Chavez, says having the bust there is a symbol of hope for the nation.

“That isn’t just because it honors my dad, but more importantly because it represents faith and empowerment for an entire people on whose behalf he fought and sacrificed,” he said.

The bust sits behind Biden’s desk surrounded by family photos. Busts of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks are also on display in the office.