Businesses offer total of $25,000 for anyone who finds two missing boys in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been two weeks since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing. Businesses have offered rewards totaling $25,000 to anyone who can find the boys. Despite this and search efforts in California City and Bakersfield, police still don’t know where the boys could be.

“I cant comment on whether I think they’re alive or not, I do suspect foul play,” said California City Chief of Police Jon Walker. “We haven’t been able to put together how the boys got out of the yard or where they’ve gone.”

Three businesses have offered rewards for anyone who can find the kids. Preferred Towing and Greenstone Dispensary have the same owner and have offered a total of $20,000. Ron Smith is a former councilman and local pastor who is friends with the owner.

“A business owner that would put up $20,000 not based on the conviction but just that these kids would be found,” Smith said. “Thats pretty impressive.”

Murphys Pools and Spas in Palmdale put up $5000. Anna Linn, City Manager of California City, says the Mayor and Council are in full support of offering another reward. The amount will be determined by a council vote on Thursday.

“Our law enforcement has been working nonstop to find these boys,” Smith said. “I don’t know that our city could do anymore than what its done. Im very impressed with what our city has been doing.”

The extended family of the adoptive parents made an online statement last night. It says that none of them live in California City, but they’ve received death threats since the beginning of the investigation. It also says the extended family has been fully cooperating with law enforcement to find these boys.

“I’ve been a pastor in this community for 30 years as a pastor and as a citizen, these are two precious little boys doesn’t matter whose boys or whose kids they are,” Smith said. “This is a community event.”

Anyone with information can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous you can call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.