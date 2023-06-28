BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After numerous incidents of damage to their restaurant, the owners of Pyrenees Café on the corner of Sumner and Kern streets had enough. It was time to hire security.

“Since March, we’ve had over 20 thousand dollars in damages,” owner Rod Crawford said.

Rod and Julie Crawford say the decision was made last month after costs to repair damages began to soar.

They say that as soon as they began employing private security, they noticed a big change.

“I haven’t had a single break-in on our property since I hired private security,” Rod Crawford says.

The Crawfords aren’t the only business owners in Old Town Kern who decided to buy in. Luigi’s and Wool Growers — well-established in the area for years — have been employing private security for a while.

All three businesses say the price of stopping damage to their property does significant damage to their wallets.

The Crawfords say it costs them about $2,400 a month to employ security.

Gino Valpredo, president of Luigi’s says it costs them $25 to $30 an hour, which can equal up to $4,800 a month based on an eight-hour a day, five-day work week.

Wool Grower’s owner Christiane Camou says it costs them anywhere from $3,500 to $4,000 a month.

“I think it’s a tragedy that we as business owners have to pay all this money just to make sure our clientele feel safe enough to go to dinner and park in our areas,” Camou said.

Statistics from Bakersfield Police Department show that property crime in Old Town Kern has risen only slightly within the last few years. From Jan. 1 to June 20 in 2021, there were 50 incidents of theft in the area.

In 2022, that number dropped to 45. And this year, there have been 51.

But business owners feel like the problem is getting worse, and walking up and down the streets of Old Town Kern, it becomes difficult to disagree with them.

Block after block, the area is littered with businesses protected by steel bars covering windows, like a prison meant to keep criminals in, or in this case — out.

Not only that, but plywood covers up windows that have been broken, making the once famous hub area look like a Hooverville.

So what’s to blame for the area’s woes? Business owners say that recent propositions voted into law within the last decade are. They also say the state government doesn’t do enough to stop criminals from reoffending.

“When people voted for Prop 47, 57, prison realignment, they released all these criminals onto us,” Rod Crawford says. “It should be against the law for them to dump that onto us and us have to pay the price.”

“If they go to jail they’re out in a day so it doesn’t really matter to them,” says Camou. “They just keep committing crimes.”

“There’s just some people that need to be put in jail for encroaching on other peoples’ rights,” says Valpredo. “And it’s not happening.”