Business owner calls Bakersfield window vandalism a ‘war against competing civil rights’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the past few weeks, Bakersfield has seen a string of window vandalisms, with blame being pointed at the homeless population. But is there more than one side to this story?

Robert Pair, a sergeant with the Bakersfield Police Department, says vandalism is an ongoing issue citywide.

“Over the past five days, we’ve received 25 reports of vandalism but that is not to just to the downtown area — that is throughout the city of Bakersfield,” he said.

Earlier this month, an all too familiar scene — a rash of window damage in the downtown business area. Marc Vandueren was arrested and charged with six counts of felony vandalism. The damage was estimated at more than $7,000.

“I’ve had more broken glass and broken windows in the last eight months than I have in the past 68 years in business,” said Guarantee Shoe Center Owner Rosco Rolnick.

Rolnick said although he has seen the homeless population skyrocket, that’s not the issue.

“The problem is the people who have mental issues. State and other localities, municipalities, have eliminated all the healthcare facilities for these people,” he said.

But BPD says there’s more to it than that.

“Sometimes it’s a mental health issue, sometimes it’s destruction for destruction’s sake, or sometimes it’s got more nefarious reasons like an attempted burglary,” said Sergeant Pair.

Just blocks away in East Chester, the building owned by Stephen Harris suffered smoke damage after a fire in the business next door, causing his tenants to close and go out of business.

“What’s going on in my situation has nothing to do with mental capacity. It’s a hardcore criminal element that’s just running around these streets creating havoc,” said building owner Stephen Harris. “What I’ve been trying to do is restore the building, but it’s almost impossible to do because I’m getting break-ins every night. Homeless people coming in vandalizing and I can’t keep them out. We board up the windows and doors, they just rip the boards off. They have no fear, no fear of the police.”

Harris said the police rarely come out unless they happen to be passing by and catch someone in the act, typically they tell him to call code enforcement. Harris said this has been an ongoing issue for the past month, with the last break-in happening Thursday night.

“The city needs to just make a stand at some point, you know, this is really a war against competing civil rights, and really does a person’s property rights have any meaning or value at all or are the city politicians here just going to seed, surrender entire areas and just allow lawlessness,” he said.

Harris said he doesn’t blame the police for this but hopes his message is a call to action for city politicians.

“This is a political situation. The city leaders here are not doing their job,” he said. “It’s unconscionable that they would surrender sections of the city in which the area is trying to undergo redevelopment.”

KGET reached out to Councilman Andrae Gonzales and he gave this statement: “I understand that many downtown business owners and property owners are frustrated with vandalism. Frankly, I am frustrated too. I’ve worked day and night alongside my colleagues on the council, city staff, BPD and downtown stakeholders to respond to issues in downtown Bakersfield.”

