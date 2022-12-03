BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas celebrations have lifted off throughout the Golden Empire. This afternoon dozens of burn survivors gathered to celebrate the holiday season on ice.

It’s the annual Grossman Burn Center’s Christmas party on ice. Bringing fun and joy to burn survivors of all ages.

The annual Christmas event brought burn survivors and their families together for a fun day to remember.

“This is our annual skating party that Dignity Health and Grossman Burn Center along with the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation sponsor for our local burn survivors,” Chris Bowles the president of the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation said.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation brought Santa Claus down from the North Pole for the kids. He even joined in on the fun and skated with everyone too.

“I feel really blessed because my son had a really bad third-degree burn and to be back here and see Emily — one of his friends who was there with him most of the time — I feel the support,” Raquel Sanchez the mother of a burn survivor said. “It feels really warm and happy especially in Christmas season.”

Organizers said for the burn survivors, meeting back up with old friends and making new ones is what the event is all about.

“It’s amazing I love it,” Emily Peters a burn survivor said. “I love being with all of my burn family and just spending time together.”