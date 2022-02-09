Burn Awareness Week: Tips to prevent burns at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first week of February is Burn Awareness Week.

The week gives organizations the opportunity to share burn awareness and prevention messages in the community.

Nearly 300 children and adolescents die from fire or burn injuries each year and more than 100,000 are admitted to a hospital, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Fires and burns are the fifth-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths in children ages one to 19.

The American Burn Association has provided some tips to follow at home to prevent burns.

Burn prevention tips:

Create a “kid free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared to keep children safe.

Monitor your applianes by always double-checking everything has been turned off and unplugged if necessary when you are done cooking.

Keep your cooking area clear by always wiping down your stovetop, oven and exhaust to prevent grease build-up that can lead to fires.

Visit the American Burn Association’s website for more information.