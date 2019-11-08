It’s now been one year since Brayden Eidenshink died, the local 11-year-old who battled multiple heart procedures.

His family worked hard to fulfill one of his last wishes in honor of Brayden’s brave heart by committing acts of random kindness around Bakersfield.

They also hosted a blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank for the 28 days, which is how long Brayden and his donor fought.

They partnered together with the nobody fights alone foundation for a Burgers for Brayden barbecue and fundraiser at Houchin’s Bolthouse Donor Center today, the final day of that blood drive to help remind people of the lesson Brayden taught us all to never give up.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to give back to these families because my husband and I know what they’re going through. There’s the great part when everything turns out OK, and the child’s fine, but then there’s that other part when a tragic situation has happened when we lose the child, that’s one thing that we struggled with because these families become our families too,” Korina Sparks said.

Brayden waited 1-thouand 691 days for his heart.

He finally got it on October 10, 2018, again, fighting for 28 days before he passed November 7, last year.