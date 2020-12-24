Burger King on Niles Street damaged by fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A kitchen fire Thursday morning at a Burger King in East Bakersfield resulted in staff evacuating the restaurant as flames spread to the attic, county firefighters said.

The building on Niles Street sustained major damage, firefighters said. No one was injured, and no patrons were inside at the time.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 7:10 a.m. and knocked down the blaze about 20 minutes later.

It’s common during winter to encounter fires ignited by decorations, heaters and cooking, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Firefighters advised residents who have a fire extinguisher to know where it is and how to use it.