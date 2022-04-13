BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next week, you can join us at KGET studios for a barbecue Burger Fundraiser benefiting the Bakersfield Homeless Center.



Next Wednesday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., KGET will be at Compassion Corner handing out the box lunches that will include a burger of course, along with chips, a cookie and a drink.



The meal costs just $10 and benefits the men, women and children staying at the center.

For group orders of 10 or more lunches, please preorder online by Tuesday.