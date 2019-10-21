Bureau of Land Management accepting applications for summer 2019 firefighting jobs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — The Bureau of Land Management Central California District is accepting applications for 2019 summer seasonal wildland firefighting jobs.

To receive early consideration, job applications must be filed by Dec. 18 for hotshot, engine and equipment operator positions. Job announcements, including qualifications, salaries, application instructions and deadlines are available at usajobs.gov.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 14, the Bakersfield field office will offer tours of the fire station, engines and heavy equipment and BLM staff will provide resume tips and explain the USAJobs application process.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Kern

More Pop Kern

Latest News

More Local News