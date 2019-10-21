Bureau of Land Management accepting applications for summer 2019 firefighting jobs

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — The Bureau of Land Management Central California District is accepting applications for 2019 summer seasonal wildland firefighting jobs.

To receive early consideration, job applications must be filed by Dec. 18 for hotshot, engine and equipment operator positions. Job announcements, including qualifications, salaries, application instructions and deadlines are available at usajobs.gov.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 14, the Bakersfield field office will offer tours of the fire station, engines and heavy equipment and BLM staff will provide resume tips and explain the USAJobs application process.