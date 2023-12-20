BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the number of homeless encampments grows throughout the county, officials are trying to find new ways to stop them.

According to County Chief Administrator James Zervis, that new way to tackle the growing number of encampments is by making changes to the county’s anti-encampment law passed in October 2021.

“It’s not okay to be blocking the entrance to the business, it’s not okay to be sprawled out with an encampment in downtown or on a sidewalk, for example,” said Zervis.

Some of the changes include adding “special enforcement zones” that would allow the county to place a notice of the zone and immediately clear out the encampment, as opposed to previously giving a 72-hour notice. Zervis said the first zone will be in Oildale, as the county prepares to open its tiny homes project in January.

“Many times, the homeless individuals in those encampments freely move along without waiting 72 hours,” said Zervis. “But there are those cases where they don’t, and coming back 72 hours later, three days effectively, to be able to clear the encampment puts a burden on the businesses, the taxpayer and the residents.”

Another change would strengthen enforcement on prohibiting camping when it poses an immediate threat or unreasonable risk.

“There’s a lot of people on the streets right now that are resistant to coming off and are resistant to getting that help like going into a shelter bed, and that’s where the enforcement tool has to come into play,” said Zervis.

Supervisors unanimously approved amending the proposed changes, and the board will decide whether to formally adopt the ordinance on Jan. 9, 2024, which will go into effect 30 days later.