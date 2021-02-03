Bullet strikes Kern County fire engine, no one wounded

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating after a bullet struck a Kern County Fire Department engine during a call early Tuesday morning in Lamont.

The Kern County Fire Department said firefighters were on a medical aid call in Lamont on Tuesday at around 4 a.m. when one of the crewmembers heard what they thought was a firework. When the crew returned to the fire engine they noticed a bullet hole in the windshield.

No vehicles or people were seen around the engine at the time of the sound, according to one of the crewmembers.

No one was hurt. The fire captain notified the sheriff’s office and deputies took over the investigation.