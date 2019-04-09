Updated: Student reported bullet rolled off roof of Cato Middle School after report of shots fired
Updated 3:01 p.m.: The lockdowns at both schools have been lifted. Police said no one was injured and no one at the scene said they heard gunfire.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A bullet was reported to have fallen from the roof of Cato Middle School in Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon after a report of shots fired in the area, police said.
Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said a call came in at 1:27 p.m. of shots fired in the area of the school on Vineland Road, south of Highway 178 and west of Bedford Green Drive. A male Cato student said he saw a bullet roll off the roof of the school, police said.
Cato was placed on precautionary lockdown, as was nearby Fletcher Elementary School.
