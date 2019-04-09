Updated: Student reported bullet rolled off roof of Cato Middle School after report of shots fired

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Updated 3:01 p.m.: The lockdowns at both schools have been lifted. Police said no one was injured and no one at the scene said they heard gunfire.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A bullet was reported to have fallen from the roof of Cato Middle School in Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon after a report of shots fired in the area, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said a call came in at 1:27 p.m. of shots fired in the area of the school on Vineland Road, south of Highway 178 and west of Bedford Green Drive. A male Cato student said he saw a bullet roll off the roof of the school, police said.

Cato was placed on precautionary lockdown, as was nearby Fletcher Elementary School.



