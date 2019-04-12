Local News

Bulky waste collection this weekend

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 12:30 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 12:30 PM PDT

There are three locations to get rid of bulky waste this weekend and it won't cost a dime. 

Kern County Public Works and Kern Refuse Haulers are hosting a Bulky Waste Collection Event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

They are holding the event to try and prevent illegal dumping, with 50% of waste found at illegal dump sites in Kern County. 

The three locations will be accepting residential bulky items such as unwanted refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, mattresses, water heaters, and other large items.

There is no charge for them to take the items off your hands and the Salvation Army will also be availible to take the items that can be reused. 

Commercial waste will not be excepted.

Some of the items that will not be excepted are construction waste, demolition & remodeling waste, household trash, greenwaste, and hazardous waste. 

Residents in the unincorporated Metro-bakersfield area are also able to schedule a curb-side pickup two bulky items per month by calling 661-322-6863.

For more information, contact Heidi Carter-Escudero at 661-862-8823 or visit our website at www.KERNPUBLICWORKS.com 

Locations: 

  • Roberts Lane Transfer Station, 1900 Roberts Lane (Entrance on Ward St.)
  • Kern Medical, 1700 Mt. Vernon, in the Flower Street Parking Lot
  • Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 South P Street Parking Lot, North West corner

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center