Bulky waste collection this weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There are three locations to get rid of bulky waste this weekend and it won't cost a dime.

Kern County Public Works and Kern Refuse Haulers are hosting a Bulky Waste Collection Event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are holding the event to try and prevent illegal dumping, with 50% of waste found at illegal dump sites in Kern County.

The three locations will be accepting residential bulky items such as unwanted refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, mattresses, water heaters, and other large items.

There is no charge for them to take the items off your hands and the Salvation Army will also be availible to take the items that can be reused.

Commercial waste will not be excepted.

Some of the items that will not be excepted are construction waste, demolition & remodeling waste, household trash, greenwaste, and hazardous waste.

Residents in the unincorporated Metro-bakersfield area are also able to schedule a curb-side pickup two bulky items per month by calling 661-322-6863.

For more information, contact Heidi Carter-Escudero at 661-862-8823 or visit our website at www.KERNPUBLICWORKS.com

Locations: