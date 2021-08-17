Bulky waste collection scheduled Aug. 28 in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Need to get rid of an old refrigerator, mattress or sofa? Drop it off later this month during the Bulky Waste Collection Event.

Items will be accepted on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Taft Veterans Hall, public works officials said. The event is free and will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

Only residential waste will be collected. Hazardous, green or commercial waster or household trash won’t be accepted.

The veterans hall is located at 281 Taylor St.

Residents in unincorporated Metro-Bakersfield can schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items a month by calling 661-322-6863.

