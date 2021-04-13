Bulky waste collection events to be held in Buttonwillow, Lost Hills

BUTTONWILLOW, LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works will be collecting bulky waste in Buttonwillow and Lost Hills in the coming weeks.

The collection events are free to all county residents and include items such as appliances, mattresses, and furniture, officials said in a release. Construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste won’t be accepted.

The Lost Hills collection will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at the open lot on Lost Hills Road north of Fire Station 26. The Buttonwillow event will be held the following Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at Buttonwillow Recreation & Park District, 556 Milo Ave.

Face coverings are required, and those dropping off items are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.