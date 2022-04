BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is holding two collection events this month where unwanted bulky household items — appliances, mattresses, electronics — can be dropped off.

The first event is set for 8 a.m. to noon on April 23 at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella.

The second is scheduled in Frazier Park from 8 a.m. to noon April 30 at 3801 Park Drive.

For more information, visit the Public Works website.