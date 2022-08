BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can drop off bulky waste Aug. 13 at a Kern County Public Works event in Wofford Heights Park.

Items such as household appliances, furniture, barbecue grills and electronics will be taken free of charge, according to a public works release. Construction waste, household trash, hazardous and commercial waste won’t be accepted.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the park at 316 East Evans Road.

Visit the public works website for more information.