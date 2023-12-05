BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holiday cleaning? The city of Bakersfield is set to host a large item drop-off event this weekend for large unwanted items.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at 4200 Panorama Drive, according to city officials.

At the free event furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and BBQ grills without propane tanks will be accepted.

City officials say propane tanks, construction debris, items with refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, hazardous waste and liquid waste will not be accepted.