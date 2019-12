The Beale Memorial Library is celebrating National Gingerbread House Day with an event this afternoon.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Participants will be able to make their own gingerbread houses, take pictures with Santa, make ornaments and more. This Santa is extra special, as he has the capability of doing sign language.

For more information, call the library at 661-868-0701.