Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age” is Back!

The Pay Your Age deal is back! However, it will go a little different this year. Due to the madness that the experience has caused in the past, changes have been made to how the event will happen this year.

For those who are interested in a new furry friend, you can enter on their website before June 16 for a chance at the deal. Winners will get a ticket to one of Build-a-Bear’s shops June 24-28 to get a discounted bear.

During the June 24-28 time period, those with tickets will get one bear per child with a max of two bears per ticket.