Bugler honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day at Union Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bugler Michael Raney honored fallen soldiers for Memorial Day at Union Cemetery with a special performance on Monday.

“Something like this, it’s so meaningful to be able to play for people, to bring something to their heart that means something. To be able to get to that last note and see a tear in their eye is very meaningful” said Raney.

Raney is a part of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra. He said he likes to play at services and ceremonies to do his part in honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.