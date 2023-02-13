BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1866, an Act of Congress created six all-black peacetime regiments later consolidated into four known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

Yet, their contributions are not recognized in most historical accounts.

However, Fort Bakersfield, a local chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers in Kern County, furthers their legacy by educating all about their hidden history.

“The Buffalo Soldiers were not fiction, they were real, and they contributed greatly to the development of the United States of America,” said Fort Bakersfield Buffalo Soldier Brig. General Isaac Sandifer Jr.

The Buffalo Soldiers were created to help rebuild the country after the Civil War and to fight on the Western frontier battling Native Americans and protecting settlers. The soldiers also built roads and other infrastructure, guarded the U.S. mail and even made their way to California.

“They came to California, they were in this area, they served in this county and that’s another thing that a lot of people fail to recognize,” said Sandifer Jr.

However, they fought on behalf of a government that didn’t accept them as equals.

“They were trying to get respect. Just to acknowledge we are human,” said Lt. General of Fort Bakersfield Buffalo Soldiers Dee Slade.

Yet, most of their role in significant battles in American history is left out and not recognized.

This is why the buffalo soldiers of Fort Bakersfield have continued their legacy since 1994 by educating Kern County on the soldiers.

Today’s soldiers speak to schools, do community outreach and have served their country as retired military officers, navy, police, and more. Hoping their proud legacy with inspire the next generation to serve as well.

“Public service is something that is good, and I do think that we may reach some, and encourage them to serve as well,” said Sandifer Jr.

More information about the Buffalo Soldiers of Fort Bakersfield can be found at the African American Network of Kern County.