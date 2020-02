BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – To celebrate their 25th anniversary the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science has been challenged to reach a massive fundraising goal.

To celebrate this milestone, one private donor has challenged the museum to raise $25,000. Every donation received until Mar. 31 will be doubled.

All proceeds will help the museum bring in 21st century technology to make science come alive.

If you’d like to donate, click here.