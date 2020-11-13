Buena Vista Museum to reopen Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science announced it is reopening on Saturday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will only be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required when visiting the museum and the “Oh! Zone” hands-on area will be closed off. A spokesperson said the museum hopes to eventually get back to its regular hours depending on the status of COVID-19 in Kern County, their staff and volunteer availability.

