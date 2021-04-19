Buena Vista Museum to reopen on May 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science announced it is reopening on May 1 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum had been working on improvements and restoration work after the building was damaged in a fire in December of last year. The restoration work took four months to complete, according to the museum.

“It is because of kind and generous hearted people that the museum survives and will once again open and serve the public as a science educational resource,” they announced in a press release.

Buena Vista Museum will open at 10 a.m.