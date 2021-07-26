Buena Vista Museum set to reopen Thursday after temporary closure due to fire

Related Content Massive fire damages abandoned business on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is set to reopen on Thursday after temporarily closing earlier this month due to a nearby fire.

On July 8, a large fire broke out in an empty building near the museum, located at 2018 Chester Ave. The fire caused the museum to temporarily close due to smoke and water damage. Koral Hancharick, executive director of the museum, said staff have been working hard over the past few weeks to get the facility back in shape for visitors.

On Thursday, the Buena Vista Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue operating Thursday through Sunday with regular operational hours.