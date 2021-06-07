Bucky’s Hot Chicken coming to downtown Bakersfield this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bucky’s Hot Chicken will be coming to Bakersfield later this year.

In a social media post, the company said it will be opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant sometime this fall. Bucky’s has been operating as a food truck in the parking lot of the Chevron located at 1125 Coffee Road.

“The journey has been real and we had ups and we had our downs, but definitely worth every moment of it,” the company said. “Thank you Buckysfield and the surrounding community for helping us achieve this goal.”

For more information about the restaurant, visit buckyshotchicken.com.