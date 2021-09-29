Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace set to reopen, looking to hire staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After more than a year and a half of twang-less-ness, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace — Kern County’s number one tourist destination — is gearing up for a grand reopening. There’s just one hitch.

Like businesses across the country, including many here in Bakersfield, Palace management needs workers — part-time bartenders, servers, hostesses and kitchen staff.

The target date is late November, but Palace management tells us that’s a moving target that depends on staffing.

If you or someone you know might be interested in working at a landmark venue that has hosted every star from Keith Urban to Dwight Yoakum, visit the Crystal Palace website for details.