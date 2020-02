BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Buck Owens Crystal Palace is holding its annual Fat Tuesday Party later this month.

The party will be held on Feb. 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. Latin reggae band Mento Buru will be joined by the Jay Smith Group and Ridgeview High Wolf Pack Mardi Gras Ensemble.

Admission is free and all ages are admitted. Seating is first come, first served. Reservations are available at the Crystal Palace.

For more information, call 661-328-7560.