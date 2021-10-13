BSCD Education Foundation seeks to fill board member vacancies

The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is looking for community members to fill vacancies on its board of directors.

The BCSD Education Foundation is a non-profit organization and partners up with the community to help change the lives of children and teachers through educational programs and grants.

“The Foundation is an investment in our future. Students of the District, in the years to come, will be our community leaders and it’s important to make additional resources available to teachers so they may prepare them for the future,” said Christopher Lowe, President of the BCSD Education Foundation Board of Directors.

The foundation raises funds during events like the Bakersfield Luau, golf tournaments, and their signature “Teddy Bear Picnic.” All the money raised at these events go directly back into BCSD to help benefit students in the classroom.

“I love the grant opportunities because teaching our next generation to believe in and reach for their dreams starts with having hands-on opportunities to see, make, touch, visit, and build,” said Margaret Briganti, a teacher at Downtown who has received several Foundation grants. “Education Foundation grants are the wow factor in learning. If we can get a student to ask us, ‘what are we going to do tomorrow, teacher?’ then we have created a lifelong learner.”

For more information on the BSCD Education Foundation you can visit its website or call 661-631-4678.

For priority consideration, please submit a letter of interest to bcsdef@bcsd.com, which includes a brief biography and experience serving the community, by November 5, 2021.